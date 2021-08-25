Community Mourns AU Alumna, Comedian

WRITTEN BY

JAY AND SUSIE GOGUE PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Beloved humorist and Auburn University alumna Jeanne Robertson passed away on Aug. 21.

Jeanne was a class act with a remarkable career. She was Miss North Carolina in 1963 and was named Miss Congeniality in the Miss America Pageant. After graduating from Auburn in 1967, she taught physical education and coached basketball for nine years before going into professional speaking on a full-time basis. Jeanne served as president of the National Speakers Association and received the organization’s most prestigious accolade, the Cavett Award. (She was the first woman to receive this honor.)

“We are sure Jeanne is now telling stories in heaven … all the angels are laughing,” her Facebook page said. Celebration of life details and an obituary will be shared on her social media and website at a later date.

“We were excited to welcome Jeanne back to Auburn as part of our 2020–21 season. Her wit and captivating personality, both irreplaceable, would have brought such light to our stage. She will be missed,” the Jay & Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center issued in a Facebook post.

The Gogue Center box office began issuing refunds to all patrons who held tickets to Jeanne’s scheduled Nov. 19 performance, Monday, Aug. 23.