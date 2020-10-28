Community invited to annual State of the City Address

Contributed by

The city of Auburn

The community is invited to join Auburn Mayor Ron Anders as he reflects on the successes and challenges the Auburn community has shared over the last year. Anders will deliver the second annual State of the City Address virtually on Monday, Nov. 9 at 5:30 p.m. The event will be live streamed via the city’s Facebook and YouTube and will be available on-demand after the event.

The address will give residents a chance to hear about the work that goes into making Auburn a thriving and dynamic community. Anders will reflect on the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the community and how the city has responded. He will review other highlights from the past year and give a glimpse into Auburn’s future.

Anders will conclude the evening by presenting the second annual Mayor’s Lamplighter Awards. These awards will recognize the efforts six community members have made to make Auburn a brighter place to live, work and play.