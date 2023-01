OPELIKA —

The 2022 Christmas Banquet was hosted by Minister Alicia and Deacon Tyrone Ogletree of OCM Ministries Inc. in Opelika on Dec. 17 at 4 p.m. The event was sponsored by OCM Printing & Design, Lollie Steiner of Auburn Bank and Gentry & Ware. The banquet was held at the Covington Recreational Center in Opelika. The keynote speaker was Bishop Designate Carterris Tucker of Believers International in Auburn.

PHOTOS CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER