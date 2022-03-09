Community Foundation of East Alabama Awards Mini-Grant

CONTRIBUTED BY

Out of all the applications received, only one organization was selected this year for the Community Foundation of East Alabama’s Mini-Grant program. The grants and scholarship committee selected Girls STEPS, Inc., under the leadership of Tiffany Gibson, to receive a $500 grant. According to the application, this grant will be used to assist in providing quality programming to over 100 youth and families throughout Lee, Russell, Macon and Chamber County communities with an emphasis on marginalized neighborhoods. It will also allow the opportunity for additional students to participate in their After School Program.

This is the third year in a row that the Community Foundation of East Alabama (CFEA) has been able to award these grants. There are three $500 mini-grants available each year with applications received by Dec. 31 and awarded in early 2022. These grants may be used to support the nonprofit’s general operations. Debbie Allen, chairman of the committee, said, “the committee and the board feel that this type of grant should be flexible and give the grantee the ability to use the funds where they are most appropriate.”

The funds for these grants come from CFEA’s General Fund. “Some of our donors set up donor-advised funds with us,” Barbara Patton, president said, “while other donors choose to support by donating unrestricted dollars to our General Fund. These unrestricted dollars allow us to meet the needs of the community today and for years to come.”

The Community Foundation of East Alabama is proud of the impact Girls STEPS is making and looks forward to awarding more grants of this type and other grants n the future.