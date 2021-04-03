Commission will end mask mandate required in courthouse

By Hannah Lester

hlester@opelikaobserver.com

The Lee County Courthouse will end some of its COVID-19 personnel policies when Gov. Kay Ivey’s state order ends on April 9, the commission voted Monday night.

The main difference between the updated policy the commissioners voted on, and the previous, is language changed that indicates employees and patrons are “strongly encouraged” to wear a face mask inside the courthouse and other county buildings beginning April 9.

Additionally, the language that read, “refusal to wear a face mask/covering will result in denial of admission to the facility,” was removed.

“I thought we were going to be more restrictive than the governor, but as Mr. Rendleman points out, we are all designated agents of the state and he’s not sure we can go beyond the governor,” said Probate Judge Bill English.

Fiscal Year 2021

The commission also adjusted the Fiscal Year 2021 budget.

“We are now at the halfway point of the current fiscal year,” said a memorandum from County Administrator Roger Rendeman to the commissioners. “This is the time of the year we typically review how we are performing against the annual adopted budget and consider any adjustments need and/or opportunities available for which a budget adjustment is needed.”

The adjustment included a rollover from the Fiscal Year 2020 budget of $340,000 to be used for resurfacing, a reimbursement of over $153,000 from the election electronic notepads and a $240,000 reimbursement that will be used “for detention center improvements related to housing state inmates beyond the thirty day requirement associated with the pandemic,” the memorandum said.

There was also a request to move $350,000 into the EMA Expansion Project and another $100,000 placed toward “anticipated legal costs.”

English asked if the costs were the potential rock quarry legal fees, which Rendleman confirmed.

Alabama PALS Spring Cleanup

John McDonald, Environmental Services Director, informed the commission of the 2021 Alabama PALS ‘Don’t Drop It On Alabama’ Spring Cleanup taking place in April in Lee County.

“This is a program that they do every year,” McDonald said. “They try to reach out to every county and get everybody to participate. It’s a good way of getting the roadways cleaned up. As we mentioned earlier, they’re in pretty bad shape right now. We’re getting a good start on them, any help would be appreciated it.”

Anyone interested in helping can contact the Environmental Services Office, he said. Supplies, such as bags and safety vests are provided. Additionally, disposal of full bags can be provided.

“I really think we need a big push on this,” said District 2 Commissioner Sarah Brown.

Other Business:

– The Commission approved a retail beer and retail table wine license application for The Store 1.

– The commission approved a bid for radios and equipment installation for SO and EMA.

– The commission approved a concession and restrooms bids for Beulah and Beauregard Parks.

– The commission approved a bid for wetland mitigation credits.