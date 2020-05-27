Colleges announce graduates of Class of 2020

Special to the

Opelika Observer

Berry College

• Josie Hadaway of Salem earned a bachelors of science degree in management, marketing.

About Berry College

Nationally recognized for academic excellence and as an outstanding educational value, Berry is an independent, coeducational, comprehensive liberal arts college of approximately 2,100 students. For more than a century, the college has offered an exceptional education that balances intellectual exploration, practical learning, and character development. Its 27,000-acre campus is the world’s largest. Visit www.berry.edu.

Park College

Park University announced its Spring 2020 graduates. These graduates were scheduled to participate in the University’s Kansas City Area Commencement ceremony on May 9 at the Community of Christ Auditorium in Independence, Missouri but the event was cancelled earlier in the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

• William Thomas Schwartzer from Opelika earned a bachelors of science in management.

About Park University

Founded in 1875 in Parkville, Missouri, a suburb of Kansas City, Park University is a nonprofit, private institution that is a national leader in higher education. In 2000, Park achieved university status and currently serves 16,172 students at 42 campuses in 22 states and online. Visit their website www.park.edu

Georgia College

• Payton McDonald from Auburn graduated from Georgia College majoring in nursing.

About Georgia College

Georgia College, the state’s designated public liberal arts university, combines the educational experience expected at esteemed private liberal arts colleges with the affordability of public higher education.