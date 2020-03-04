City seeks input on Consolidated Community Development Plan

Special to the

Opelika Observer

The City of Opelika’s Planning Department is asking for the community’s assistance in constructing a plan for Opelika’s community development. Every five years, the city partners with the community to develop a strategic consolidated plan.

The plan defines strategies to address housing, community development needs and current market conditions in order for the city of Opelika to make informed decisions on allocating HUD Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding.

This plan will outline how the city will invest more than $1,250,000 in federal CDBG funds to strengthen the community and enhance neighborhoods. Community engagement is critical to the process, as it allows residents and partners to play a meaningful role in establishing priorities and creating effective solutions to pressing needs in their communities.

The “Your City, Your Voice” national campaign focuses on getting residents and stakeholders to complete the survey or attend a community engagement session to provide input to help the City define housing and community needs for the next five years. The survey is available in both English and Spanish.

To participate in the survey, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Opelika_YOURCITY-YOURVOICE2020.

City officials said they hope to receive helpful feedback from the community and will continue to keep our residents and stakeholders updated on the development. For more information, contact Lisa Thrift at 334-705-5155 or lthrift@opelika-al.gov.