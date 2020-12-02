City of Smiths Station hosting 10th annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Dec. 4

Contributed by the

The city of Smiths Station will be hosting its “10th Annual Tree Lighting” on Dec. 4 beginning at 4 p.m. Eastern time.

This year’s event will last from 4 to 8 p.m. to reduce crowd sizes in following the state’s social distancing procedures and visitors will be strongly encouraged to wear masks. There will be activities for children including arts and crafts, bouncy house, reindeer food station, photo ops with elves and the Clauses and more.

Local musician Johnboy Storey will take the stage at 5 p.m., and Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be at The Junction starting at 6 p.m. to read a Christmas story to children. The evening’s festivities will conclude with the tree lighting and a big fireworks show at 8 p.m.

“This is something we look forward to each and every year. Things will look a little different, but we hope by having this event we will add a little joy and holiday spirit for everyone,” said Mayor F. L. “Bubba” Copeland.

There is no cost to attend. Visit the city of Smiths Station’s Facebook page for more event details and information.