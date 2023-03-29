City of Smiths Station Gearing Up for Inaugural ‘Rockin’ on the Rails’

CONTRIBUTED BY

THE CITY OF SMITHS STATION

SMITHS STATION —

The community is invited to attend the city of Smiths Station’s inaugural Rockin’ on the Rails event that will be held at the Smiths Station Government Center on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern Time.

This event will feature a marketplace with a wide variety of vendors and fun activities including a tug-of-war tournament, barbecue cook-off, food trucks and live music from artists Jake Carroll and Abby Perper.

“This is going to be a great event to showcase what it means when we say that Smiths Station is the ‘Heart of East Alabama,’” said Mayor F. L. “Bubba” Copeland. “There’s going to be a little something for everyone to do and plenty of fun to keep people here all day. We’re looking forward to a massive turnout.”

Following is a schedule of the event, with all times listed being Eastern:

• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – market

• 3:30 p.m. – Tug-of-war tournament begins

• 5 p.m. – Barbecue cook-off judging begins and food trucks open

• 6 to 9 p.m. – live music on the back lawn.

For more information, please visit the city of Smiths Station’s Facebook page and look under the “Events” tab. The Smiths Station Government Center is located at 2336 Panther Parkway (Lee Road 430) in the heart of downtown Smiths Station.