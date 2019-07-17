City of Smiths Station celebrates opening of Historic Jones Store Museum last weekend

By Morgan Bryce

Smiths Station city officials celebrated the opening of the Historic Jones Store Museum last Friday and Saturday.

On Friday evening, there was a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony of the museum led by Mayor F.L. “Bubba” Copeland. He recognized two longtime educators, T.C. Britton and E.L. Debrow, by proclamation and spoke on the importance of the occasion.

“I inherited this project when I became mayor, but I knew nothing about relocating an old building like this. It took a lot of reading, online searching, prayer and hard work from everybody here to make this possible,” Copeland said.

After the ribbon cutting, guests were able to tour the museum and receive more detailed information about the exhibits inside from members of the city’s historic preservation commission. Refreshments were available and there was live music from local musician Grandin Eakle.

Final museum hours have not been set but updates will be posted on the city’s Facebook page. For more information, call 334-297-8771.