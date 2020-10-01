City of Smiths Station accepting donations on behalf of those affected by Hurricane Sally

Courtesy of the
City of Smiths Station
A trailer behind the Smiths Station Government Center’s back parking lot is serving as a drop-off spot for donations for survivors of Hurricane Sally in Baldwin County.
Donations can be made from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST Monday through Friday only. Those interested are asked to call 334-297-8771 (Extensions 5 or 6) when they arrive and arrange to have a city staff member meet them outside to receive the donation.
No donations of clothing, food or water are needed. Here is a list of suggested items:
– Cans of bug spray
– Cleaning Supplies
– Gift cards to major retailers including Walmart, Home Depot and Lowes (among others)
– Heavy-duty trash bags
– Plastic tubs with lids
– Rakes, mops, brooms and work gloves
– Tarps
The Government Center is located at 2336 Lee Road 430 in Smiths Station.