City of Smiths Station 20th Annual MLK Jr. Cleanup Day Set for Jan. 21

CONTRIBUTED BY

THE CITY OF SMITHS STATION

SMITHS STATION —

The community is invited to take part in this year’s MLK Jr. City-Wide Cleanup Day on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 9 a.m. to noon Eastern Standard Time.

Prior to the cleanup, there will be a short kickoff program at The Pavilion on the Smiths Station Government Center Campus led by Mayor F. L. “Bubba” Copeland and Place 2 Council Member/Mayor Pro Tem Morris Jackson.

Immediately following the conclusion of the program, students, elected officials, city staff and citizen volunteers will divide into teams and pick up litter along roadsides throughout the city. The cleanup will last until approximately 11:45 a.m., and the city will provide a free lunch for participants at noon at the government center.

In 2022, more than 70 combined adults and students participated in the event, collecting more than 1,100 pounds of trash.

“The purpose of this annual event is twofold — it helps beautify our city and honor the memory of the great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who left an enduring legacy of service that is still felt today,” Copeland said. “It’s something we as a city look forward to every year, and helps bring us together as a community.”