City of Opelika will celebrate Family Day and Family Week

By Hannah Lester

hlester@opelikaobserver.com

The city of Opelika is encouraging families to spend more time together and declared the week of Sept. 27 through Oct. 3 as Family Week.

Sept. 28 will serve as Family Day and families are encouraged to do things together, whether that be having a meal or playing a game.

“Family Day is a national movement to celebrate parental engagement as an effective tool to help keep America’s children substance-free,” according to a release from the Alabama Family Rights Association. “Families are the cornerstone of an orderly society. However, over the last several decades, Alabama families have grown progressively weaker.

“Family Day in Alabama has evolved to “Family Week” and expanded to reflect the importance of connecting with children throughout the week/day and making a concentrated effort to implement programs that stress the importance of a child’s needs and the importance of interacting together as a family.”

Alabama normally holds family day each year and this year Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller officially proclaimed the week for Opelika.

“Scientific data indicates that when both parents are actively involved in a child’s life, the outcome is measurably improved,” the release said. “Children spending significant time with their parents and family members decreases the chances of youth suicides, school dropouts, juvenile drug abuse, teen pregnancies and incarceration.”

Families are encouraged to share the activities they participate in by posting photos online with hashtags (#myfamilyselfie or #familydayal20).

“This is an important community and state initiative to remind parents, communities, and leaders, that a child whose parents are not engaged and involved in their upbringing and care is a child ‘at risk,’” the release said.