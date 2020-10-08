City of Opelika to host diversity and inclusion sessions

Courtesy of the City of Opelika

Mayor Gary Fuller and the Opelika City Council would like to invite all Opelikians to a listening session to discuss issues related to diversity and inclusion. The city will be hosting one for each ward in the coming weeks. Each will be from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Opelika Municipal Courtroom, and will be held on the following dates:

· Ward 4 – Tuesday, October 13

· Ward 2 – Thursday, October 15

· Ward 1 – Tuesday, October 27

· Ward 3 – Thursday, October 29

· Ward 5 – Thursday, November 5

“Diversity and inclusion are important to the success of any community,” said Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller. “Your voice matters. Please plan to take part in this meaningful discussion. Looking closely at diversity will help us to achieve core public values such as equality, fairness, impartiality and inclusiveness.”

Each session will be moderated by the Leadership Empowerment Strategies. The moderator will ask questions to engage residents in a thoughtful and productive community conversation.

Masks are mandatory and social distancing will be enforced. Seating will be limited. Those unable to attend in person can watch the listening session live on the city’s YouTube Channel. (Go to www.opelika-al.gov and click on the YouTube Channel button.)

For questions, contact city of Opelika Community Relations Officer Leigh Krehling at lkrehling@opelika-al.gov.