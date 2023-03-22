City of Opelika Promotes Brian Weiss to Human Resources Director

CONTRIBUTED BY THE CITY OF OPELIKA

OPELIKA —

The city of Opelika recently promoted Brian Weiss to Human Resources (HR) director. Weiss has been with the city since December 2019. He started with the city as a Human Resource analyst and quickly moved to assistant director.

“We are excited to promote Brian to this position,” said Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller. “He is an exceptional leader and has a strong background in personnel supervision, records management, and policy and procedures. In the few years he’s been with the city, he has shown that he is a great asset to the city.”

Weiss brings more than 30 years of Human Resource experience to the city. As HR director, Weiss will be responsible for supervising staff, safety/risk management, policy and procedures, human resources processes, budgets, evaluations and reporting. He said that Human Resources is about fostering a strong, vibrant, positive culture that values employees because culture is the single greatest impact of a strong bottom line.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity Mayor Fuller and City Administrator Mr. Motley have given me,” Weiss said in a news release. “Service before self and serving the great employees and people of Opelika is an honor. As the city of Opelika grows, it’s about being positive, solution-seeking and being there for the people. It’s about leadership, and leadership is an art. I believe that people should follow the words of Ralph Emerson: ‘Do not follow where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.’”

Prior to joining the city of Opelika, Weiss spent most of his career in Human Resources for the United States Marine Corps. In this role, he coordinated matters of internal staff sections and external agencies, as well as formulated and supervised the execution of administrative policies, receiving and routing correspondence, handling and safeguarding classified material, preparing responses to special correspondence, and establishing and maintaining the reports control and forms management programs.

Weiss handled and drafted casualty reporting, medical records, awards and decorations, performance evaluation reports, legal matters and postal functions. He also has a strong background in training, preparing exercises, discussions and lectures to include all aspects of operations, maintenance, communication security, personnel supervision, records management and computer usage/safeguarding material.

Throughout his career, Weiss was recognized for outstanding volunteer service, serving countless hours with family advocacy centers as the victim advocate. He was also recognized and awarded for his service in OEF and OIF.

Weiss is a retired Marine Corps commissioned officer. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Florida graduating summa cum laude. He and his wife, Barbara, have been in the Opelika-Auburn area since 2012.