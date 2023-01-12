City of Opelika Offers No-Contact System for Business License Renewals

CONTRIBUTED BY

The city of Opelika Revenue Department has mailed out business license renewal applications.

Alcoholic beverage licenses are due Jan.15, 2023, but since Jan. 15 is on the weekend, and business owners will have until Jan. 17 at 4:30 p.m. The deadline for regular business license renewals is Feb. 15, 2023. Business license renewals processed after the dates listed above will be subject to a late penalty and/or interest payment.

The city of Opelika is requesting businesses use its no-contact system for business license renewals in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenue Director Lillie Finley requests that businesses pay renewals online with credit or debit cards, or send personal checks, cashier’s checks or money orders.

• To pay online, register at: www.tinyurl.com/OpelikaBusinessPortal. Business license renewal form with any worksheets must be emailed to Revenue@Opelika-al.gov before paying online.

• Checks and money orders must be made payable to the City of Opelika and mailed to P.O. Box 390

Opelika, Alabama 36803-0390.

Please make sure to enclose the business license renewal application and worksheets with the payment.

For more information, please call the city of Opelika Revenue Department at 334-705-5160 or 334-705-5162.