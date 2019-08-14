CITY OF OPELIKA

NOTICE OF PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AND PUBLIC HEARINGS

TO: RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA AND ALL OTHER INTERESTED CITIZENS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Opelika, Alabama will hold a regular meeting and will be conducting public hearings on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the Commission Chambers in the Public Works Administrative Building located at 700 Fox Trail, Opelika, Alabama. A Planning Commission work session begins at 2:30 PM. The purpose of the public hearings is to receive public comment on the following:

A public hearing on a request by James McCrory, authorized representative of East Alabama ENT Properties, LLC and Adams Family Properties, LLC, property owners, for preliminary and final

plat approval of the Medical Plaza Fourth Revision subdivision consisting of 2 lots accessed at 1969 First Avenue. A public hearing on a request by James McCrory, authorized representative of Carolyn Maloy,

property owner, for preliminary and final plat approval of Maloy Subdivision consisting of 2 lots

accessed at 8901 Highway 29 North. A public hearing on a request by Mike Maher, authorized representative of the Retirement

Systems of Alabama, property owners, for preliminary plat approval of the National Village

Phase G-5 subdivision consisting of 3 lots accessed from Turkey Hill Circle. A request by Mike Maher, authorized representative for Retirement Systems of Alabama,

property owners, for preliminary and final plat approval of the National Village Phase 6A

subdivision consisting of 23 lots accessed from Robert Trent Jones Trail. A public hearing on a request by Goodwyn Mills and Cawood, Inc., authorized representative of

the Retirement Systems of Alabama, property owners, for preliminary plat approval of the

National Village Plat 1-D subdivision consisting of 25 lots accessed from Turkey Hill Circle. A request by Blake Rice, authorized representative for John M. Dudley, property owner, for

preliminary plat approval of Kensington Subdivision consisting of 89 lots accessed at 3811 South Uniroyal Road. A request by Blake Rice, authorized representative for SMB Land, LLC, property owner, for

final plat approval of Trillium, Phase 2-B subdivision consisting of 35 lots accessed from Morning Glory Drive. A public hearing on a request by Blake Rice, authorized representative for Phoenix Senior Living, LLC, property owners, for a minor revision to the independent senior living & assisted living facilities portion of The Springs at Mill Lakes PUD Master Plan at 1270 Willow View Drive. A public hearing on a request by Jack Johnson, authorized representative for Marcia and John M. Powell, property owners, for conditional use approval for a climate control mini-warehouse

facility accessed at the 300 block of Samford Avenue. A public hearing on a request by Tyler Maloney, authorized representative for Marsh Real Estate Investments, LLC, property owners, for conditional use approval for a retail store in a M-1 zoning district (manufacturing) at 1011 Avenue C. A public hearing to consider a recommendation to the City Council on a rezoning request by

Jason A. Forbus, authorized representative for Broad Metro, LLC, property owner, Will Kadish, manager, to rezone 32.45 acres accessed at 2899 Gateway Drive from a C-2, GC-P zone to a PUD zoning district. The following additional agenda items are included for review at the August 27th Planning Commission meeting:

a. A petition from Darcy Gibbs, adjacent property owner, requesting the City Council to vacate a 1.06-acre portion of Waverly Parkway. The Planning Commission provides a recommendation to City Council.

All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting/public hearings and be heard. Written

comments concerning the above matters may be mailed to the Planning Director at 700 Fox Trail, Opelika, Alabama 36801 at any time prior to the meeting/public hearings and may be further submitted to the Planning Commission at the meeting/public hearings.

The Planning Commission reserves the right to modify or alter any of the proposed amendments to the Zoning Ordinance and to make its recommendations accordingly to the City Council.

Please contact Kevin Rice, the City’s ADA Coordinator, at 334-705-5132 at least two (2)

working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to a disability.

PLANNING DIRECTOR

Legal Run 08/14/19