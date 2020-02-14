City of Opelika moves city meetings to new municipal court building beginning in March



Special to the Opelika Observer

The city of Opelika is officially moving several key monthly meetings permanently to the new Municipal Court Building, located at 300 MLK Blvd., starting in March.

The following meetings will move to the new facility:

-City Council (March 3)

-Zoning Board of Adjustments (March 10)

-Municipal Court (March 11)

-Historic Preservation Commission (March 12) and

-Planning Commission (March 24).

Parking may still be an issue this month. It is suggested that individuals carpool in March. Contractors continue work to complete the new Opelika Police Department K9 Unit, as well as employee parking. This should be complete by April.

“We are excited about the new facility. We were using other buildings for only a few meetings throughout the month. Moving these meetings will allow for more seating, consistency in location and use of new technology. It will free up space in other buildings throughout the city for growth and expansion,” said Mayor Gary Fuller. “The people of Opelika are sure to be proud of this new courtroom.”

For more information, contact Leigh Krehling at 334-705-5136.