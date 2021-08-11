City of Opelika Kicks Off Opelika 2040 Comprehensive Plan

Contributed by

the city of Opelika

The city of Opelika is excited to kick-off the 2040 Comprehensive Plan project. Opelika 2040 will serve as the city’s official guide for future growth, land use and development for the next 20 years. Informed by community consensus, community vision, existing conditions and future potentials, the comprehensive plan will serve as a road map to the future by guiding policy decisions and helping the community achieve its long-term objectives.

“The comprehensive plan will help us set goals and objectives and create an action plan for the community,” said Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller.” We cannot do this without your help. We need residents, business owners, community leaders and city staff to participate in vision meetings, mapping and surveys to develop a successful blueprint for Opelika.”

The comprehensive plan will address several topics, including land use, housing and neighborhoods, economic development, transportation and mobility, community facilities and infrastructure and parks and open space.

“When completed, Opelika 2040 will be a product of the community, for the community, with a vision and recommendations guided by valuable input received from all stakeholders,” said Planning Director Matt Mosley.

Over the next year, residents should stay active and aware of the project as it progresses. Updates and meeting dates/locations will be provided on the project website at https://hla.fyi/OpelikaCompPlan. A Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee (CPAC) has been established by Fuller to oversee the project. CPAC members list is attached.

For more information, contact Mosley, cmosley@opelika-al.gov or 334-705-5166.