City of Opelika economic development director receives 2019 national award

Special to the Opelika Observer

The City of Opelika is honored to acknowledge economic development director Lori Huguley for receiving the 2019 Site Selectors Guild Excellence in Economic Development Award during the guild’s annual conference held this week in Salt Lake City.

This prestigious award is presented to outstanding economic development officers who have gone above and beyond in their work.

“We are extremely blessed to have Lori and congratulate her for this well-deserved recognition. The City of Opelika has certainly benefitted from all of her efforts throughout the years,” said Mayor Gary Fuller.

Huguley was nominated by and received the award from guild member Jay Garner with Garner Economics.

The Site Selectors Guild is the only association of the world’s foremost professional site selection consultants. Guild members provide location strategy to corporations globally for every industry, sector and function. They nominated by peers, vetted and must demonstrate

significant professional location advisory experience.

“I am highly honored to receive this recognition from the Site Selectors

Guild. It is a validation of our team approach here in Opelika. My staff and I are so fortunate to have a Mayor, City Council and Industrial

Development Authority that understand Economic Development and

support our goals and objectives to keep Opelika growing,” Huguley said.

As the economic development director, Huguley recruits and retains

businesses and industry that will bring economic growth to Opelika. She was appointed to this position in 2011 after serving as Opelika economic development project manager for six years.

She also serves as secretary of the Opelika Industrial Development Authority; board member of the Alabama-Germany Partnership; Ex-Officio of Opelika Chamber of Commerce; Janus Forum Fellow and member of the Economic Development Association of Alabama, the International Economic Development Council, the Southern Economic Development Council and the Southeast U.S. Japan Association.

For more information, visit www.opelika-al.gov.