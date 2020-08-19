City of Opelika continues ADA work

Courtesy of the

City of Opelika

The City of Opelika is beginning its second phase of implementing Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Compliance work on sidewalks and intersections in the Northside area this week. Crews will start with improvements at 3rd Avenue and 12th Street and then will work on 3rd Avenue and 11th Street and 3rd Avenue and 10th Street. This project should take approximately three weeks.

The city has also started its second phase of tree removals for safety improvements. The city asks that citizens be aware of road signs and drive safely, as crews will be in several areas of the city.

About two years ago, the City of Opelika began working on a long-term ADA self-evaluation/transition plan. We set out to become the safest, most business- and family-friendly city in America by 2023. As a part of this plan, all city sidewalks, buildings, programs and services must become ADA compliant.

This work will continue over the next few months. There will be some road closures in the process. We appreciate your patience while we make ADA improvements around the city. For more information, contact Kevin Rice, City of Opelika ADA Compliance Officer, at 334-705-2083 or krice@opelika-al.gov.