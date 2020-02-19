City of Opelika announces launch of beta business portal site

Special to the

Opelika Observer

The city of Opelika’s Information Technology Department is excited to announce the launch of a beta business portal site. This site will allow contractors and citizens to check the status of a project registered with the city, whether that be permits, inspections or plans. In addition, invoices for these services can be paid through the business portal.

“Our GIS team has been working diligently to get this site ready for the public. It is our ultimate goal to provide all in-person services online. We want to be sure that citizens can have access to all city services in whatever method they choose to use,” said Chief Technology Officer Stephen Dawe.

These digital services will be rolled out one at a time to ensure the city maintains the appropriate regulatory control and to ensure their customers receive quality service from their public servants.

The online application for these services will be coming soon.

The IT Department is working in conjunction with city departments to push out this soft launch. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/OpelikaBusinessPortal. The accompanying graphic on the lefthand, bottom portion of this page has information on how to log on and register with the Opelika Business Portal.

Those that use this service are requested to send any feedback or suggestions to OBP@opelika-al.gov. For technical questions, contact James Bush, IT Department, at 334-705-2144.