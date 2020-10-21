City Market presents Harvest Market Oct. 24

Contributed by the

City of Auburn

City Market will return for the Harvest Market at Town Creek Park Saturday, Oct. 24 from 8 a.m. to Noon. The Auburn Beautification Council, the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center (JDCAC) and the Auburn Arts Association will be joining Harvest Market this year.

The Auburn Beautification Council will be having their annual fall plant sale, while the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center & Auburn Arts Association will have registration for the JDCAC 2020 Pumpkin Competition and will be handing out free fall themed art kits. Artists will be bringing a variety of handmade goods along with fall-themed art and décor for purchase.

The vendors that will be joining us for the Harvest Market are:

• Tim Tingle – artist

• Laura Baker – artist

• Lillian Ingersoll – artist

• Dave Shirley – artist

• Tammy Chase – artist

• Kerry Weldon – artist

• Jeremy Irwin – artist

• Ruth Yarbrough – artist

• Adrian Alsobrook – artist

• Kelly Oslick – artist

• Amy Kaiser – artist

• Jillian Oxley – artist

• Paige Burton, The Vintage Soap Wagon

• Kimberly Murphy – artist

• Dean Road Ceramics (Margie Whatley, Hayley Williams, Maria Auad)

• Hale Farms

• Hornsby Farms

• Extreme Green Farms

• George Family Farm

• Heavenly Candy Brittle

• Nellies’s Southern Fried Pies

• Epic Family Farms

• The Chill Spot

• Shana’s Place

• Pulliam Farm

Parking will be available for all market attendees in the gravel parking lot across from Town Creek Park. All market visitors must maintain a minimum of 6 feet between one another.

All vendors will follow the state sanitation guidelines regarding farmers markets:

– Food samples will not be served, and cooking demonstrations will not be allowed.

– Vendors will maintain a 10-foot distance from one another.

– All vendors will wear food safe serving gloves and will designate one worker to handle payment.

– We recommend that vendors wear face masks.

– All available products will be pre-packaged.

In order to allow the maximum number of community members to visit the market, loitering and social gatherings will not be permitted. We ask that you please purchase your products and promptly exit the parking lot for others to easily access parking spAots. Animals will not be allowed to attend the market and high-risk community members and those feeling ill should also not attend. Mask are not required when a distance of 6 feet cannot be maintained.

We look forward to seeing everybody again at the Harvest Market while still enforcing social distancing and sanitation guidelines.

For more information regarding City Market, please contact Sarah Cook at scook@auburnalabama.org or visit auburnalabama.org/parks/programs/city-market/.