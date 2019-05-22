City discusses weed abatement ordinance; urges residents to keep yards well-maintained

Special to the

Opelika Observer

As we move into the summer months, the City Code Enforcement team is asking Opelika residents to be diligent about following the weed abatement ordinance.

“With all of the rain we’ve been having, grass and weeds can become an issue in the summer months. This can pose a safety issues obstructing vision to the travelling public, as well as a breeding ground for vermin, insects and critters such as snakes,” said City Code Enforcement Officer Jerry Bush.

Growth of grass or weeds, other than ornamental plant growth, which exceeds 12 inches in height is declared to be a public nuisance and subject to a weed abatement by the city. Property owners are responsible for maintaining any grass or weeds growing on their property. Right-of-ways and easements are to be maintained by the property owner as well.

In addition, any abutting or adjacent property shall be cut and maintained by the property owners.

“Please help us keep Opelika clean and beautiful,” said Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller. “We should all take pride in our community and want to keep property clear and maintained, as well as cutting grass and weeds.”

For more information or questions pertaining to the Weed Abatement Ordinance, call 334-705-5158.