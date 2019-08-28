City council issues a memorial resolution to honor Nancy Parker-Boyd last Tuesday

By Michelle Key

Publisher

Mayor Gary Fuller and the Opelika City Council issued a memorial resolution in honor of Nancy Parker-Boyd who died in a plane crash on Aug. 16. “Nancy will be remembered for her outstanding professionalism, her unwavering journalistic integrity and her committment to public service. She is mourned by the Opelika community and her family and friends,” said Fuller.

Councilwoman and President-Pro-Tem Patsy Jones accepted the plaque with the resolution and delivered it to Parker-Boyd’s family in New Orleans last week.

Also during the meeting, the new 20-Under-40 class was introduced to the council. Fuller introduced each individual present and congratulated them on being selected as part of the 20-Under-40 program.

In other business, the council:

• approved a request from Lee Co. Life Chain to use the right-of-way near Gateway Drive and Frederick Road on Oct. 6 to form a form a human chain standing 5 to 10 feet apart holding signs that say “Abortion Kills Children”, “Adoption: A Loving Option” or “Jesus Heals and Forgives”

• approved a request from Opelika Main Street for closure of South Railroad Avenue between 8th Street and 9th Street, 8th Street between South Railroad and Avenue A and 9th Street between S. Railroad and Avenue A for the On The Tracks event on Oct. 18

• approved a request for the 2019 Jean Dean Run to Read to be held at Westridge Park on Oct. 20

• approved a bid from Perfect Fit Image Apparel, Inc. for uniform purchases for Opelika Power Services

• approved a bid to purchase a 2019 Ford F-350 extended cab and chassis for $56,282 for Opelika Power Services

• approved expense reports from various departments

• approved an agreement for professional grant writing services with L.P. Campbell Company for an annual fee of $18,000

• approved the naming of the new connectorvstreet between Corporate Park Drive and Frederick Road as Loyalty Loop

• approved an agreement with ESG named Amendment No. 6 to amend ESG’s staffing plan by adding one new staff member to the grounds division

• approved an agreement authorizing ESG employees to use the Opelika CareHere Clinic.

• approved a resolution to authorize a new job classification/job description for building service worker for the Opelika police department

• approved a resolution to reclassify a part-time code compliance officer to a full-time position within the revenue department

• approved a resolution to reclassify part-time administration clerk to full-time administrative assistant within the human resource department

• approved a resolution to authorize new job classification or job description for the IT network administrator and to eliminate a job classification of IT associate within the information technology department

• approved a resolution to authorize a new job classification or job description for a youth specialist at the library.

The Opelika City Council meets on the first and the third Tuesdays of every month at 7 p.m. Meetings are currently held in the council chambers at City Hall but will be relocating to a new meeting room in the new municpal court facility located on S. 10th Street later this year.

Council work sessions take place before the council meetings and the times of the work sessions are posted online. Both the worksessions and council meetings are open to the public.

Citizens are invited to voice their opinions at each council meeting.

The only rule is that those interested in speaking must give their name and address, and are limited to five minutes or less.

There is a called meeting of the council on Aug. 28 at 5:30 p.m. The council will be considering and acting on the Annual Transportation Plan for fiscal year 2020. This plan is required by the Rebuild Alabama Act (ACT2019-2) to show the use of projected funds.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the council will be Sept. 3 at 7 p.m.

City Hall is located at 204 S. 7th St. in downtown Opelika.