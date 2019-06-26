Cities of Auburn and Opelika to host July 4 celebrations next week

By Morgan Bryce

Editor

The cities of Auburn and Opelika will be holding their traditional celebrations of America’s 243rd birthday next week.

Opelika’s 67th annual “Freedom Celebration” will be held July 3 at Opelika High School, beginning at 6 p.m. The family-friendly event includes food, games and a delivery of the American flag by the Silver Wing Parachute Teams and the one of the area’s largest fireworks shows starting at dusk.

According to a previous interview with Opelika Parks and Recreation’s Public Relations Coordinator Laura Leigh Chesser, this event is a “can’t miss” for Opelika and Lee County residents alike.

“There’s no planning, cleaning house or cooking food. People can just show up with their family and a quilt and kick back and enjoy music, skydivers and fireworks,” Chesser said. “You really can’t beat that. It’s a great atmosphere, and you’re bound to have a great time.”

Event admission is free. For more information, visit www.opelika.org/opr. The school is located at 1700 Lafayette Parkway.

Auburn’s

Independence Day

Celebration

Duck Samford Park will be the site of Auburn’s annual “Independence Day Celebration” on July 4, starting at 5 p.m.

Sponsored by the city of Auburn’s Parks and Recreation Department and Briggs and Stratton, the free event will feature children’s activities, food, live music from DJ K. Cole and Open the Skye, along with a top-notch fireworks display.

As a reminder to the public, the parking lot off Airport Road will be closed to the public to accommodate for the fireworks shoot site. However, there will be parking available off East University Drive next to the Old Duck Fields.

In case of rain, the event will be pushed back to July 5 with a fireworks show starting at 9 p.m.

For more information, visit news.auburnalabama.org. The park is located at 1720 E. University Drive.