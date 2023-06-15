Christian Women’s Conference Set for July 15

BY LIVI WELCH

FOR THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA —

Women, are you looking to connect with fellow believers? Are you seeking guidance from biblical women? Mark your calendars for July 15 because Providence Baptist Church is hosting a conference for Christian women at 2900 Lee County Road 166 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is designed to empower women in their faith and provide an environment for cultivating new friendships. Women can enjoy a panel by speakers Novelette Seroyer, Laura Bence Hartley and Marisha Robinson.

All three speakers grew up in the Auburn-Opelika area.

Seroyer is a retired education administrator. Hartley is also a retired educator and director of the Experiential Arts Center through FOCUS ministries. Hailing from Providence Baptist Church, Robinson is a licensed therapist practicing in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Each speaker will speak on a different woman from the Bible, focusing on how she reacted to the situations she faced in biblical times. The speakers will also discuss how each woman’s experiences can be reflected in the lives of women today.

“We will be taught, or reminded, that we can learn much about how to deal with our highs and lows, joys and sorrows, by diving into the lives of the women who have gone before us,” said Lynda Caswell, Providence’s women’s ministry team leader, about the conference.

Caswell said she is eager to see how this conference can impact local women.

“We want each and every woman to feel uplifted in her faith and personal situations,” she said. “We pray that women will feel that they have both old and new connections with other women, opening up ways to join together in prayer [and] study.”

This is an opportunity for women of all ages and backgrounds to bond with one another, Caswell said.

“This will truly be a time of women gathering together in Christian worship, learning and friendship,” she said.

Women can register today at www.providencealive.com/womens-ministry. The registration cost is $20 and includes lunch from Chicken Salad Chick, as well as a swag bag.