Chicken Salad Chick breaks ground on new location at Tiger Town

By Ali Rauch

For the Opelika

Observer

Chicken Salad Chick hosted a groundbreaking ceremony at their recently announced Opelika location on Tuesday, May 14th. The Tiger Town Chicken Salad Chick will be located adjacent to the new round-a-bout (in front of Kohl’s), and will feature a drive-thru and patio seating, and will serve up fan favorites in a more convenient location for those who live and work in Opelika. The building is currently under construction with the goal of opening Fall 2019.

Stacy Brown, Founder of Chicken Salad Chick, shared “Kevin and I used to dream about coming to Tiger Town, and we thought we’d never be big enough to make it happen. To finally have a great location under construction is so exciting, and to see the incredible turnout we have here today, I know it’s going to be wildly successful.”

Guests are encouraged to like their Facebook page at Facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickTigerTown/ to learn more about the progress, and to find out the official grand opening date. Chicken Salad Chick will be hosting a big celebration all week long, with hundreds of guests earning free chicken salad for a year on opening day. More details will be announced later this Summer.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart.

With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest.

Today, the brand has 119 restaurants in 13 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious in 2019, Fast Casual.com’s top Movers and Shakers, Nation’s Restaurant News’ Next 20 in 2017 and Inc.’s list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. in 2016.

See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.