Charles Curtis Lindner, of Auburn, was born on July 21, 1938, in Tampa, Florida, and passed peacefully into Heaven on Feb. 21, 2023. He was 84 years old.

Mr. Lindner was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. He graduated from Decatur High School in 1956, and Presbyterian College in Clinton, South Carolina, in 1960.

Curtis proudly served in the United States Army and the United States Army Reserve from 1956 until 1964.

He married Ann Richards on March 10, 1961.

Curtis worked as a professor at Auburn University, achieving the status of Distinguished University Professor and world-renowned status in the field of combinatorics.

He is survived by sons Charles Timothy Lindner, Curtis William Lindner and James Richards Lindner (Cheri); grandsons Alex Reece Lindner and Nicholas James Lindner.

A graveside service was held at Town Creek Cemetery, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at 2 p.m. with Katrina Paxson officiating.

