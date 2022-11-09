CFEA Awards Mini-Grant

CONTRIBUTED BY CFEA

OPELIKA —

The Community Foundation of East Alabama (CFEA) announced Nov. 1 that the Alabama Rural Ministry (ARM) is the recipient of one of its mini-grants in the amount of $500.

Alabama Rural Ministry seeks to combat poverty by primarily providing home repair. Typical ARM projects include repairing and/or replacing roofs, ceilings, floors and walls and building steps and wheelchair ramps. ARM’s staff works with and through volunteers and volunteer teams to complete these projects. It is a Christ-centered interdenominational ministry but connected to the United Methodist Church.

“This is a small amount, but lots of small amounts have a huge impact in assuring sustainable homes for those who need some help,” said Debbie Allen, chair of the CFEA Grants Committee.

The Community Foundation’s mini-grants may be used to support a nonprofit’s general operations, which is rare for grants, and the grant funds come from the unrestricted monies of CFEA. Through the generosity of its donors, the Community Foundation of East Alabama is able to make a difference and strengthen nonprofits to do great work. The CFEA looks forward to awarding more grants.

The deadline for the next round of proposals is Dec. 31, 2022; however, the foundation encourages nonprofits to apply now.

For more information, visit www.cfeastalabama. All nonprofits may apply, but preference is given to those that have been in operation between two and five years and are in need of operating support.