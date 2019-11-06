Central Alabama VA announces no-cost veteran influenza vaccinations

Special to the

Opelika Observer

Epidemics of influenza typically occur in the United States between October and April. As part of our commitment to serve and support our veterans, Central Alabama VA Health Care System is beginning the annual Flu Vaccination Campaign and is offering free vaccinations to all enrolled veterans.

Veterans interested in receiving the flu vaccine can stop by their local VA clinics during office business hours. No appointment needed – walk-ins are welcome for veterans enrolled in the VA system. Additionally, the Columbus Community Based Outpatient Clinic will be available to veterans on Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26 from 8 a.m.to 3 p.m.

Media interested in covering the Influenza Vaccination Campaign, please contact the Public Affairs Office at 334-272-4670, extensions 4559 or 4921.