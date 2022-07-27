Caroline Dean Wildflower Trail to Honor Billie Oliver With Plaque Unveiling

CONTRIBUTED BY

THE CITY OF OPELIKA

OPELIKA ––

A plaque honoring Billie Oliver will be unveiled at the Caroline Dean Wildflower Trail on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 10 a.m. Oliver, a Lee County Master Gardener, is the architect of the Caroline Dean Wildflower Trail at Opelika’s Municipal Park (Park Road, Opelika, Alabama, 36801).

Over the past 12 years, Oliver created landscape plans, wrote grant letters, prepared budgets, designed signage, advocated support, raised funds, rallied volunteers and put forth countless hours of labor to make the Caroline Dean Wildflower Trail what it is today.

The Caroline Dean Wildflower Trail is a teaching garden made up of native plants. The trail is maintained by the Lee County Master Gardeners.