Carol Sheppard Hannaford of Griffin, Georgia was born to the late Hiram Sheppard and Evelyn Rosa Stillwell Sheppard on Dec. 25, 1944 and passed away on April 29, 2021. She was 76 years old.

Carol was preceded in death by her son, Jimmy Wayne Rowe, Sr., great granddaughter, Candence Rowe; brother, Henry Wayne Sheppard, Sr., sister, Cathy Joan Davis.

Carol is survived by her daughter, Yvonne McChargue, grandchildren, Jimmy Wayne Rowe, Jr. (Cherish) and Lori Rowe, great grandchildren, Ryker Rowe, Jaxson Rowe, Jimmy Clegg and Allison Clegg and brother, James O. Sheppard.

Visitation was held on May 3, 2021 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and the funeral service followed at 11 a.m. with Reverends Chris Roper and Jackie Prickett officiating. Interment followed at Garden Hills Cemetery.