Calendar of events, Dec. 9, 2023

MOT CHRISTMAS TOY GIVEAWAY Mount of Transfiguration Men Ministry is giving out food and toys to the community of Lee County to bring more joy to the residents during this holiday season on Dec. 9 from noon to 1 p.m The event will be held at 3125 Wyndham Industrial Drive in Opelika.

GINGERBREAD VILLAGE @ RANE CENTER

Following Auburn’s annual Christmas parade on Sunday, Dec. 3, the Tony & Libba Rane Culinary Science Center unveiled the Gingerbread Village at 3 p.m. The display, East Alabama’s largest, will remain up until New Year’s Day. Santa will be onsite at the Gingerbread Village from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on three Saturdays throughout the holiday season, ready to listen to wish lists and pose for photos. The dates are Dec. 9, Dec. 16 and Dec. 23.

HOLIDAY TEA @ 1856 – CULINARY RESIDENCE

On Sundays, Dec. 10 and 17, celebrate the holidays with a Holiday Tea at 1856 – A Culinary Residence from 2 to 4 p.m. The event will feature a mixture of assorted patisseries, a selection of specialty teas and wine and champagne selections, as well as a Teddy Bear Tea menu specially made for children. Reservations required.

ICE SKATING

The ice-skating rink at Auburn’s Hey Day Market greenspace is open daily from noon until 8:30 p.m. through Jan. 15, 2024. The cost, which includes skate rental and one hour of skate time, is $13 for children ages 12 & under, $20 for adults.

DAILY “SNOWFALL”

Enjoy a touch of winter wonder every evening at 5 p.m., with “snowfall” at Auburn’s Hey Day Market.

COUNTRY CHRISTMAS @ ROCKY TOP FARM

The Farm at Rocky Top will host Country Christmas each weekend through Dec. 17. The farm, located at 2910 Lee Road 145 in Salem, will feature Santa Claus Corner, a reindeer food-making station, a snow castle, Christmas tree picking, train rides and more. Admission is $12 for ages two and up and $7 for ages 65 and up. Dates and times are: Fridays, Dec. 15, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturdays, Dec. 9 and 16, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sundays, Dec. 10 & 17, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

VICTORIAN FRONT PORCH CHRISTMAS TOUR

Victorian Front Porch Christmas Tours will be held in Opelika’s Historic District along 8th & 9th streets Dec. 8-12. This Christmas tradition has been voted one of the southeast’s top-rated tourism events and was featured in Better Homes and Gardens and Southern Living. Sixty Victorian and historic homes are transformed into colorful, nostalgic reminders from a simpler, slower-paced era.

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA & RUDOLPH

The Oaks Farm will host Breakfast with Santa and Rudolph on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 9 to 11 a.m. There will be small crafts for the children to enjoy while they visit with Santa. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for children and free for ages 2 and under. Price includes a breakfast buffet, beverages and a photo with Santa. Tickets will be available at the door and may be purchased by cash, check or credit card. RSVP at www.theoaksfarm.net/event-details/breakfast-with-santa-2/form. The Oaks is located at 18221 Veterans Memorial Parkway in LaFayette.

THE NUTCRACKER

The classic holiday ballet The Nutcracker will be presented Saturday Sunday, Dec. 9 and 10, at Woltosz Theatre at the Gouge Performing Arts Center at Auburn University. Performances are set for Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. Tickets are available at the box office and online at gougecenter.evenue.net.

SANTA CLAUS AT HEY DAY MARKET

Santa will Join Hey Day Market in their holiday festivities with a visit from Santa Claus! Bring your cameras and Christmas cheer to meet the big man in red from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9. Santa Claus will be back at the Hey Day Market from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 16 and again on Dec. 23.

MOVIE MATINEE AT AUBURN LIBRARY

The Auburn Public Library will present a free movie matinee on Monday, Dec. 11, at 3:30 p.m. featuring “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” rated PG. Run time is 76 minutes. For more information or to arrange accommodations for those with disabilities, email libraryevents@auburnalabama.org or call (334) 510-3296.

ROCKY BROOK ROCKET REINDEER EXPRESS

The Opelika Parks and Recreation Department will host the Rocky Brook Reindeer Express Dec. 14 through 16 in Monkey Park. Train rides will be $2 per person, cash only, and will take you through stunning Christmas scenes with thousands of lights sure to put you in the Holiday mood.

COLLINWOOD LUMINARIES

Collinwood Luminaries is a neighborhood event off 10th Street in Opelika with live characters and animals and a live nativity. Drive through the neighborhood beginning on Friday, Dec. 15, from 5 to 9 p.m. nightly.

SOUND WALL CHRISTMAS SUPPER CLUB

The Sound Wall Christmas Supper Club is a reservation-only event featuring Chef Chris Wilton’s fan favorite Beef Wellington with an exquisite four-course chef’s menu.

On Sunday, Dec. 10, and on Monday, Dec. 11, guests will gather around the table to watch and interact with the Chef as dishes are being created. Expect next-level, delicious food. This is a bring-your-own beverage event. Tickets are $75 and are available at theswmi.org. The venue is located at 605 Avenue B in Opelika. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and supper is at 7 p.m. each night. BYOB.

FEAST OF THE SEVEN FISHES

On Wednesday, Dec. 13, join The Hound and The Depot for their Sixth Annual Feast of the Seven Fishes, a traditional Italian celebration of Christmas Eve with fish and other seafood. A seven-course meal and five drink pairings will be planned and prepared by Chef Robbie Nicolaisen from The Hound and Chef Scott Simpson from The Depot. A limited number of tickets are available for $200, which includes tax and gratuity. The event will be held at 124 Mitcham Ave. in Auburn. Cocktail Hour will be held from 5 to 6 p.m., followed by dinner from 6 to 9 p.m. This event will be community seating. Please advise if there are friends coming with which you would like to be seated by leaving their name(s) in the comment box when purchasing your tickets at https://www.allaboardauburn.com. Due to the nature of the event, changes to the dishes to accommodate allergies and/or dietary restrictions are not available.

MARRIAGE CHRISTMAS BALL

Covenant Relationship Ministries will present the 11th annual Marriage Christmas Ball on Saturday, Dec. 16, at the Southern Room at Southern Union Community College. This black-tie event was started and is hosted by marriage counselors Glenn and Anita Comer to provide an evening of fun for married couples and those who are seeking marriage relationships. Tickets are on sale for $50 per person, which includes a plated dinner and entertainment by a live band featuring Demetriace Jordan and other performers. This event is supported with donations from local businesses and three area churches: New Life Christian Center, Pastor Auzzie Comer; True Deliverance Holiness Church, Bishop Nolan Torbert; and Christ Temple, Bishop Kenneth Carter.

SANTA CLAUS AT BOTANIC Bring your camera to Botanic on Saturday, Dec. 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for free photos with Santa Claus. Afterward, children can decorate cookies and visit Santa’s workshop to make a surprise gift for their parents. A kid-friendly buffet will be served. Tickets are $20 per person, $10 for ages 10 and under, available in advance, but walk-ins are also welcome. Santa will roam through The Grille during the Sunday Brunch Buffet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 17. Botanic is located at 1702 Frederick Rd. in Opelika. NINE LESSONS & CAROLS AT ST. DUNSTAN’S St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church, located at 136 E Magnolia Ave. in Auburn, will host a service of Nine Lessons and Carols at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17. The service alternates lessons from scripture with hymns/anthems by the choir and is a beloved Episcopal/Anglican tradition for many. CHRISTMAS WREATH WORKSHOP Celebrate the holiday spirit by creating your own wreath on Sunday, Dec. 17, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Kreher Preserve and Nature Center, located at 2222 N. College St. in Auburn. Led by Cyndi Czerkawski, this event will lead you through the steps of creating and designing a festive wreath made of natural materials. Cost is $20 per participant ($16 for KPNC members) and all materials will be provided.

CHRISTMAS IN CAMELOT – Enjoy the annual Christmas displays throughout the neighborhood now through Dec. 31.

MERRY-GO-ROUND in Valley – visit the city’s Facebook page for updated hours. www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100067554818010&mibextid=ZbWKwL