2021-03-12 Opelika – Faith Academy

Photos by Robert Noles / Opelika Observer

The East Alabama Classic is an annual baseball tournament that occurs in the Auburn, Opelika and Phenix City area. Auburn, Opelika, Smiths Station, Central Phenix City, Tuscaloosa County, Spain Park, Sparkman, Baker, Fairhope, Saraland, Spanish Fort, Russell County, Faith Academy, Helena and Gulf Shores attended this year.