Buc-ee’s to Celebrate Grand Opening of Auburn Center April 10

CONTRIBUTED BY BUC-EE’S

AUBURN —

Buc-ee’s, which prides itself on having “the world’s cleanest bathrooms, freshest food and friendliest beaver,” will unveil its newest travel center in Auburn on Monday, April 10. Doors will open to the public at 6 a.m. Central Daylight Time, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will follow at 9:30 a.m.

Located at 2500 Buc-ee’s Blvd., Buc-ee’s Auburn occupies more than 53,470 square feet and offers 120 fueling positions just outside its store with thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers on the go. The new travel center also offers the same award-winning restrooms, cheap gas, quality products and excellent service that have won the hearts, trust and business of millions in the South for nearly 40 years. Buc-ee’s favorites — including Texas barbecue, homemade fudge, kolaches, “Beaver Nuggets,” jerky and fresh pastries — are all available as well.

Local leaders attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony will include Auburn Mayor Ron Anders, City Council Member Tommy Dawson, Auburn City Manager Megan McGowen Crouch, city of Auburn Economic Development Director Phillip Dunlap, Lee County Commission Chairman Bill English and others.

Founded in Texas in 1982, Buc-ee’s operates 45 stores across Texas and the South. Since beginning its multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee’s has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee. Buc-ee’s recently announced the brand is headed West with store groundbreakings in Colorado and Missouri. The first Virginia location was announced in March of this year.

“Our partnership with Alabama couldn’t be stronger, and Auburn is the perfect place for a Buc-ee’s,” said Stan Beard, real estate director at Buc-ee’s. “The home of the Tigers is ideally located along I-85, making it the perfect stop for travelers headed to Georgia or down to the Alabama Gulf Coast. We can’t wait to become even more involved in this beautiful community.”

Buc-ee’s Auburn is set to bring 200 new jobs to the area with starting pay well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 100% matching 401k up to 6%, and three weeks of paid vacation.

ABOUT BUC-EE’S