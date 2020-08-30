Brenda Fuller Reese, 67, of Smiths Station, Alabama, passed away on Aug. 18, 2020 at her family farm.

A funeral service was be held at 11 a.m. on Aug.21 in the Chapel of Vance Brooks Funeral Home in Phenix City, Alabama with Reverend Jared Owens and Reverend Tom Owensby officiating. A private interment followed in Philadelphia Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Ms. Brenda was born on Aug. 8, 1953 in Columbus, Georgia, the daughter of the late William L. “Buddy” Fuller and Betty Slappey Fuller. Brenda was a lifelong resident of Smiths Station, Alabama where she enjoyed crafting, cooking, community service and her farm. She was a beloved wife, mother, and sister who lived for her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ms. Brenda was an active member in the Lee County Farmers Federation Women’s Committee, Farm City, and served as an election Inspector for many years. She was also a faithful member of Glenn Anthony Baptist Church in Columbus, Georgia.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William L. “Buddy” Fuller and Betty Slappey Fuller, and her in laws A. O “Buddy” Reese, Sr. and Patricia King Reese.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, A. O. “Butch” Reese, Jr., her daughters Sonya Lehman and Rhonda Clark; her sisters Paula Fuller Evans and Laura Fuller Shuffield; five grandchildren: Rebecca Lehman, William Lehman, Zachary Lehman, Kelsey Martin and Nathan Clark, two great grandchildren: Kole Martin and Kollins Martin; her nephews Dalton Evans, Wesley Shuffield, and Jason Shuffield and many extended family, close friends, and her Glenn Anthony Church family.

