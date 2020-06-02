Breezeway of Opelika: A signature chicken tradition

By Natalie Anderson

Staff Reporter

Breezeway of Opelika has been serving the local community fresh, tender chicken for nearly 30 years. Gena Henley first opened the business in 1991 and has been delivering consistent food with a friendly dining experience ever since. Gena and John Henley will be celebrating 30 years of business in the upcoming year of 2021.

Breezeway’s menu offers a variety of meals such as their famous grilled chicken, BLT’s, shrimp baskets, wings, salads and more. For appetizers, diners can choose from fried pickles, zucchini baskets, onion rings, fried okra and others.

Having recently moved to the Auburn-Opelika area this past January, I’ve heard a lot about the local restaurants and businesses, including Breezeway. Wanting to try their famous grilled chicken and wanting something light, I decided to order the “Chef Salad,” which is their house salad topped with chargrilled chicken, turkey and ham with a choice of dressing. Dressing options include ranch, fat free ranch, italian, fat free italian, creamy caesar and more.

The chicken was just as it had been described… fresh, tender and flavorful! I’d highly suggest this salad to anyone who is looking for something with a bit of signature appeal. This was my first dine-in visit to a local restaurant post COVID-19 closures, and it definitely won’t be my last time there. I’d highly recommend that locals, families of locals and those passing by Opelika visit this welcoming restaurant with a vibrant history.