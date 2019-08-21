Brandon Beck joins Point Broadband in Opelika

Special to the

Opelika Observer

Point Broadband is pleased to announce that Brandon Beck has joined their sales team as a residential sales specialist. In this role, Beck is tasked with growing the residential customer base and ensuring that the company is providing superior service to their customers in Opelika.

He will be spending a lot of time in the local community, but he is no stranger to this area. Beck graduated from Smith Station High School and has worked in the area for several years. Most recently, he was a server and bartender at the Marriott Grand National, where he honed his people and customer service skills.

“I am very excited to join the Point Broadband team,” Beck said. “This is a great company, and they have an excellent team here. But I’m even more excited to have a role that gives me the opportunity to get out in the community and get to know the great people of Opelika.”

Look for Brandon at local events and in the neighborhood. For more information, call Beck at 334-748-9825.