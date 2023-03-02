Bob Whittenburg, age 84, passed away peacefully on Feb. 22, 2023, at Bethany House in Auburn. He was born on May 22, 1938, in Pleasant Hill, Tennessee, the 12th of 13 children, to Ada Mae and Carlos Whittenburg.

Bob grew up on a dairy farm where he learned the value of hard work from an early age. Upon graduation from Pleasant Hill High School, he pursued a degree in animal science from the University of Tennessee. After two years of service with the Cooperative Extension Service in Pulaski, Tennessee, Bob accepted the position of livestock specialist with the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service at Auburn University in 1965. Over his 31 years of service, he was instrumental in developing the 4-H Livestock Program, where he impacted numerous youth throughout the state of Alabama. After retiring from Extension, Bob began a second career at the Auburn University ticket office until 2021. In all, Bob gave over 50 years of service to Auburn University.

While working on an Experiment Station in Spring Hill, Tennessee, Bob met the love of his life, Fredressa Nellums. They were married Aug. 11, 1963, and moved to Auburn in 1965 to start a career and family. When away from work, Bob coached his sons in all youth sports, was a faithful member of the Auburn United Methodist Church, and was an active member of the Auburn Lions Club. Bob had a special place in his heart for young people and had a strong desire to see them succeed. He was happiest being “Papa” to his grandchildren.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and an infant son, Carl. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Fredressa; sons: John (Amy) of Auburn and Russell (Margaret) of Birmingham; grandchildren: Jack, William, Margaret Allen and Andrew.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and caregivers at East Alabama Medical Center, UAB Hospital and Bethany House for their care and support.

A graveside service for family and friends was held Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Auburn Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Charles Cumming officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to REACH, 137 S. Gay St., or P.O. Box 3135, Auburn, AL 36831. www.aumc.net/reach