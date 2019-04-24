Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama affiliate My Care Alabama awarded new Medicaid contracts

Special to the

Opelika Observer

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama is proud to announce its affiliated company, My Care Alabama (My Care), was awarded contracts by the Alabama Medicaid Agency to serve the Northwest, East and Central regions of the state. Blue Cross is honored to begin serving 325,000 Medicaid eligible individuals effective Oct. 1.

My Care was formed by Blue Cross to serve as an extension of the 82-year-old company to specifically focus on opportunities to serve Alabama’s Medicaid population. My Care submitted proposals to administer healthcare coordinating services under the Alabama Medicaid Agency’s new Alabama Coordinated Health Network (ACHN) program and was awarded the three contracts under a competitive bid process.

Medicaid’s ACHN is a new agency initiative intended to provide a delivery system that is flexible, more cost efficient, and focuses on patient outcomes and care coordination for its members. Under the new ACHN model, Alabama’s Medicaid recipients will receive enhanced care coordination services from a single entity, promoting collaboration and innovation.

“This is an exceptional opportunity to partner with the Medicaid Agency, and we are honored to have been selected to serve Alabama’s Medicaid population,” said Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama President and CEO Tim Vines.

“We look forward to providing them with the high quality standards of customer service, efficiency, reliability and technical innovation already available to our commercial members.”

My Care’s mission is to provide innovative approaches in a variety of areas that remove barriers to healthcare for Alabama’s Medicaid population. My Care will make it easier for Medicaid recipients to manage their healthcare. Patient health outcomes will also improve through care coordination and working with the Medicaid recipient’s Multi-Disciplinary Care Team.

My Care is staffed by a diverse, experienced team of healthcare professionals. It draws on the resources, expertise and technologies of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, which insures more than two million Alabamians through its network of provider partners throughout the state.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama views My Care Alabama as an extension of its long-term successful partnership with the State of Alabama and its public healthcare benefit programs.