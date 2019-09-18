Beulah rebounds with 60-6 win over Prattville Christian last Friday night

By Morgan Bryce

Editor

Any memories of Beulah’s tough road-trip loss to Montgomery Academy on Sept. 6 were eradicated last Friday night as the Bobcats demolished the Prattville Christian Academy Panthers 60-6.

After stringing together back-to-back scoring drives in the first quarter, Beulah’s defense recovered a fumble at the Panther’s own 29-yard line, setting their offense up with prime field position. From there, Chris Person added a touchdown, and the Bobcats would race to a 28-0 lead by the end of the first quarter, never looking back.

Leading 47-6 at halftime, Beulah and Prattville Christian’s coaching staffs agreed to a running clock in the second half and eight-minute quarters. Sophomore running back T.J. “Stanley” Washington capped the night’s scoring with a 10-yard TD run in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter.

The Panthers failed to slow down Beulah’s balanced offensive attack. Sondrekius Cooper rushed four times for 126 yards and a TD, but was not to be outdone by senior running back Chris Person, who rushed nine times for 90 yards and three scores.

After inconsistent starts in his first season, quarterback Kaleb turned in a masterful performance, completing 8-of-9 passes for 225 yards and two TDs.

Defensively, the Bobcats were led by linebacker Owen Kelley’s six tackles. Okhari Moore finished with five tackles and Billy Wayne Sykes added an additional four.

No special teams stats were available from this game.

With a win in their region, Beulah improves to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in region play.

They will host Southside-Selma this Friday for another crucial region battle. The Panthers enter this contest 1-2 and are coming off a 63-16 home loss to Pike Road.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium, which is located behind Beulah High School at 4848 Lee Road 270 in Valley.