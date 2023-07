The Beulah, LaFayette and Notasulga varsity football teams participated in a 7-on-7 camp at Beulah High School June 29. Beulah begins its 2023 season Aug. 17 with a Jamboree against Woodland and Gaylesville. LaFayette begins its 2023 season Aug. 26 against Loachapoka. Notasulga begins its 2023 season Aug. 25 against Lanett. PHOTOS BY ROBERT NOLES/THE OBSERVER