Better Bodies Massage Institute celebrates fifth year in business

By Michelle Key and Morgan Bryce

Located in the historic district of Opelika, the Better Bodies Massage Institute has been providing clinical massage therapy and instruction since 2014. BBMI graduates highly-skilled massage therapists, while also providing quality massage and bodywork to the community. The Better Bodies Massage Institute’s licensed educators and students both massage in the same educational clinic; which helps fulfill their mission of administering affordable therapeutic massage to the community while simultaneously graduating employable, professional therapists into a high-demand career.

Leigh Anne Clark LMT, founder of the Better Bodies Massage Institute, developed a nationally recognized program that offers people the flexibility and experience required to excel as massage therapists. The curriculum ensures the massage school program reflects a national standard of excellence, with graduates who demonstrate a mastery of core knowledge and skills. Small class sizes allow the teachers to provide one-on-one education and practical training in various massage techniques.

In 2018, 100% of graduates successfully passed the MBLEx exam. Many of their alumni have chosen to work with successful local businesses like Spa 180 and Eleve’.

When asked about how her business has changed or evolved during the last five years, Clark spoke of the constant need to stay up-to-date with the industry methods.

“Every semester is a learning process for me and the school. As the massage industry needs change (and adult educational methods evolve) so do we,” Clark said.

The Better Bodies Massage Institute is certified by the National Certification Board for

Therapeutic Massage and Bodywork (NCBTMB), licensed by the Alabama Board of Massage Therapy and recognized by the Association of Bodywork and Massage Professionals (ABMP) and is a recognized Alabama nonprofit organization.

Clark decided to operate her business as a nonprofit in order to better serve the community.

“(I wanted) both students and the community to benefit from the wellness and comfort that massage brings both giving and receiving. It seemed like a good match… students get a career and people who might never receive massage have an opportunity to feel better. I wanted to do more,” Clark said. “I’ve learned to keep teaching from my heart and never to give up on the students or myself. I’ve also learned that Lee County has one of the most supportive, diverse communities in the southeast and our school has had the honor of working with more good causes than I ever anticipated.”

The BBMI student clinic is open to the public most Friday and Saturdays; and certain weekdays depending upon the semester and number of students. They offer a one-hour student massage for only $40

Those interested should call 334-737-1400 or visit www.betterbodiesal.com to learn more about the upcoming fall class registration and exact student and professional clinic times.

According to Clark, Better Bodies Massage Institute is proud to be a trusted resource for massage therapy services and training in the greater Lee County area.

The business is located at 1010 Renfro Ave.