Mrs. Bette Bassett Corley, 86 of Opelika, passed away on Aug. 21, 2020 at Arbor Springs in Opelika. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Aug. 24 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Broughton, Alabama. Visitation was held Aug. 23, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.

Mrs. Corley is survived by her daughters: Nan Ogletree (Billy) of Opelika, Lisa Sims (Dickie) of Auburn, and Kim Walters (Dan) of Auburn; son, Steven Corley (Carol) of Carrollton, Georgia; grandchildren: Kyle Corley, Kody Corley, Kaley Corley, Will Ogletree, Gullatte Hunter, Alex Hart, Corley Sims, Chandler Syal, Bentley Sims, Wright Walters, Hannah Walters , and five great grandchildren.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directed.