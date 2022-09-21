Berry Carl Dudley, 85, a long-time resident of Opelika, passed away at his home on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Mr. Dudley was the second son of the late Berry Clifton Dudley and Bertha Lane Dudley. He was born in Lee County, on Feb. 9, 1937, and lived in Crawford, Alabama, with his brother and three younger sisters for most of his childhood years. He grew up alongside his first cousin, the late Johnny Dudley, and Wesley Capps, where they remained lifelong friends. He graduated from Central High School in Phenix City, Alabama, in 1954. Mr. Dudley served in the Army and National Guard. Soon after high school, he joined his older brother, the late John Robert Dudley, in the lumber business. They began with a portable saw mill and decided to make Salem, Alabama, the site of their permanent mill in 1961. Today, Dudley Lumber Company continues as a family business at the same location, and in 2001, they acquired East Alabama Lumber Company in Lafayette, Alabama.

After marrying Carolyn Prince in 1960, they made their home in Crawford, until they moved to Opelika in 1966. Mr. Dudley devoted much of his time to First Baptist Church Opelika. He was a trustee, deacon and he was most proud of being a teacher. Whether it was Sunday School or Master Life, he led a class for more than 60 years, while in Crawford and Opelika. He was especially devoted to the men in his Sunday School class that he taught for more than 20 years, and it has since been named the Berry Dudley Class.

Mr. Dudley is survived by his love and wife of 62 years, Carolyn, his four children Angelyn Dudley Lewis (Ken), Donna Dudley Mattson (Jerry), Berry Carl Dudley, Jr. (Shannon), and Clifton Prince Dudley (Laurel). His 12 grandchildren: Elizabeth Lewis Ford (Bradshaw), Mary Kendrick Lewis Evers (Bennett), Caroline Lewis Schmidt (Taylor), Elise Dudley Shepherd (Josh), Berry Carl Dudley, III (Anna), Katherine Dudley, Margaret Mattson, Cliff, Jack, Walker, Ava and Newell Dudley. His 10 great-grandchildren: Liza, Kate and Mary Ann Ford, Virginia and Annie Evers, Susanna and Henry Schmidt, Cannon and Lillian Shepherd and Ford Dudley. In addition, he is survived by his three sisters Miriam Dudley Webb, Ruth Dudley Gullatte and Diane Dudley Hathaway (Duaine), sister-in-law Martha Jo Dudley and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give special thanks to Mr. Dudley’s loving and tireless caregivers Joyce Coad, Lanikka Reed, Zaneta Carter and Janice Busby. A memorial service was held at 1 p.m. on Sept. 16 at First Baptist Church Opelika. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Opelika Future Opportunities Fund. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directed the arrangements.