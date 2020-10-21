Bernhard, East Alabama Medical Center Enter Into 30-Year Energy Infrastructure Partnership

Contributed by

Bernhard, one of the largest privately-owned engineering and contracting firms in the country, and East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) announced a 30-year energy-asset concession agreement involving the right to use, maintain and renew EAMC’s energy infrastructure over a 30-year term. The project also provides for upfront energy optimization improvements, substantial projected annual energy savings and a significant upfront cash payment to EAMC.

“We are eager to work with EAMC’s two hospitals to serve the east Alabama area,” said Bernhard’s Vice President of Business Development Rob Guthrie. “Our partnership will empower EAMC to focus its energy and resources on its core mission of providing high-quality, compassionate health care. We are proud to offer our expertise to deliver and sustain a win-win outcome for the next 30 years.”

The upfront improvements to infrastructure will address a backlog of deferred maintenance at EAMC, including upgrades to chilled water, tower water, heating water and steam systems, as well as air handling units, building controls and electrical infrastructure. Bernhard will also install a heat pump chiller heater, optimize procedure rooms, install LED lighting and facilitate retro-commissioning of the building’s automation system. These upgrades will create efficiencies and improvements in the facility’s operation and result in energy savings.

Back row: Greg Nichols (Executive VP, Administrator – EAMC-Lanier), Jay Walters (Director of Construction and Plant Maintenance – EAMC), Bruce Zartman (VP of Support Operations – EAMC), Sam Price (Executive VP & CFO – EAMC), Neil Ammentorp (Sr. VP of Program and Asset Management – Bernhard), Jeff Swann (Executive Fellow – Bernhard), Travis Bernhard (Vice President – Bernhard), Vincent Laborde (Executive Fellow – Bernhard), Emily Brockway (Marketing Manager – Bernhard)

Front row: Laura Grill (President & CEO – EAMC), Ed Tinsley (CEO – Bernhard), Rob Guthrie (VP of Business Development – Bernhard), Alva Lambert (Director of Business Development – Bernhard)

“We are excited to partner with Bernhard on this long-term project and appreciate their critical role in helping EAMC allocate scarce capital resources for the things we need most to take the best possible care of patients,” said EAMC’s Chief Financial Officer, Sam Price.

The transaction with EAMC marks a continuation of Bernhard’s work in Alabama, which includes decades of completed projects for clients such as The University of Alabama, Auburn University, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Providence Hospital, St. Vincent’s Health System and more.

About Bernhard

Bernhard is one of the largest privately-owned engineering, mechanical and electrical contractors in America with 100+ years of energy and infrastructure project experience servicing higher education, health care, commercial and specialty markets. Bernhard combines development, financing, design, construction and operations to deliver turnkey Energy-as-a-Service solutions that reduce energy use, risk and cost so that our clients can focus on their everyday work. Headquartered in Metairie, Louisiana, Bernhard has more than 2,000 employees in more than 20 office locations across the country. For more information, visit www.bernhard.com.

About EAMC

East Alabama Medical Center is a 340-bed regional referral hospital located in Opelika that serves a nine-county area. The EAMC organization includes EAMC-Lanier hospital in Valley; between the two hospitals and their collective service lines, there are about 3,500 employees in the organization. EAMC is the second-largest employer in the region, trailing only Auburn University. Among the services that EAMC provides are open-heart surgery and cancer treatment, both of which are highly acclaimed specialties at EAMC. The hospital also operates multiple physician practices and the Auburn University Medical Clinic. EAMC is in the process of building a Freestanding Emergency Department and Ambulatory Surgery Center in neighboring Auburn. EAMC-Lanier has a nursing home, acute rehab unit and offers occupational medicine. For more information, please www.EAMC.org.