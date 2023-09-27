Beauregard Volleyball Starts Season Strong

The Beauregard Lady Hornets Varsity Volleyball team has been off to a strong start in the 2023 season.

The varsity team participated in the Elmore County Block party tournament on Sept.16, where it was 3 and 0 beating ACA, Wetumpka and Marbury in pool play. Moving into bracket play, the team faced ACA and Horseshoe Bend to advance to the championship match. The Hornets ended the tournament as runner up playing against PCA.

The team participated in the Mary Jane Riley Annual Breast Cancer Awareness tournament at Central-Phenix City High School on Sept. 23. The Hornets were 5 and 1 in pool play beating Carver (Montg.), Russell County, Center Point, Shaw and Carver (B’ham) and losing to Central. Beauregard and Central were the top two teams to play in the championship match. Beauregard beat Central 25-17 and 25-18. The Lady Hornets were the champions of the tournament, finishing up 6-1 for the day. Ashlyn Watson was named as tournament MVP.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

