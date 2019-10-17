Beauregard High School announces homecoming court

Special to the Opelika Observer

The Beauregard High School Homecoming Court has been announced.

The homecoming winner will be announced at halftime of Beauregard’s game tomorrow night v. Carroll on Richard L. Brown Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

The following young ladies have been chosen by their fellow classmates as this year’s Homecoming Court representatives.

Seated on the front row from left to right are seniors Alexandria Holloway, Tamarrah Bryant, and Angela Rivera. Standing on the second row from left to right are freshmen Erica-Lee Harman and Minka Isom, sophomores MacKenzie Musgrave and Jada Capes and juniors Ansli McDonald and Miracle Prickett.