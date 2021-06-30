Bama in a Box Celebrates One Year of Helping Alabama Small Businesses

Contributed by Angi Hron

Just over one year ago, Bama in a Box launched from a small office in downtown Troy, Alabama. The subscription box service, created by small business owner Angi Horn, delivers boxes of Alabama-made products to their customers. The company formed as a way to help consumers connect with small business owners who were being negatively impacted by pandemic regulations. Now, it has expanded and delivered products from 106 Alabama companies to consumers in more than 40 states.

“We started this company with the hopes that that we could do something good during the pandemic,” Horn said. “Bama in a Box has grown far beyond what we could have ever dreamed. We knew that if people knew about the great products we make in Alabama, they would want more of them. We just didn’t realize how much people would love them.”

The boxes are packed daily in the Bama in a Box facility just off Court Square in Troy and delivered via UPS and USPS. Food items, bath products, household goods and cleaning supplies fill those boxes. For holidays like Valentine’s Day and Christmas, the company produces specialty themed boxes.

“Every Bama in a Box represents seven Alabama companies. That is seven times that the American Dream has come true every time you buy a box,” Horn said. “There is nothing more special and more American than that.”

“Buy local,” she added. “It makes a difference.”